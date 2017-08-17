Black Stars B star player Winful Cobbinah has revealed that the team is determined to deal with their Burkinabe counterparts this weekend despite their comparative advantage.

The Ghanaians returned from Burkina with a respectable first round result of 2-2 over the weekend.

Notwithstanding the impressive first leg outcome, the midfielder has said ahead of the return leg clash that the team is leaving nothing to chance.

“We won’t lose guard, it is true that we are in a good position to qualify based on the first leg results but we are determined to go the extra mile.

“The coaches have done their part, we are on the field, we are determined, we want to qualify,” said Cobbinah

By Kofi Owusu Aduoum