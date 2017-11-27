We Won’t Legalize Homosexuality – Government Clarifies Position

President Nana Akufo-Addo

The government says it has no intention to legalise same-sex relationship, hours after it came under pressure to make public its position on the matter.

Information Minister, Mustapha Hamid told Joy News Monday homosexuality continues to be unacceptable because there is no “cultural orientation” that supports it in Ghana.

Although he admitted a society’s culture could change to reflect modern times, he said same-sex relationship cannot be legalised at the moment.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo had told Jane Dutton on Talk to Al Jazeera, legalisation of homosexuality is not on his government’s agenda.

But the status of gays in the country could change if there is a groundswell of pressure for that to be done, he said.

“At the moment, I don’t feel, I don’t see that in Ghana there is that strong current of opinion that is saying this is something we need to deal with. It is not so far a matter that is on the agenda,” he said.

Pressure groups, religious organizations and political opponents have taken issues with the president over his comments.

The Christian Council of Ghana has served notice it will oppose any attempt by the government to change the laws banning homosexuality.

“Maybe I didn’t hear him well, so somebody should come and explain to us exactly what the policy direction of this government is as far as same-sex marriage is concerned, it will help us,” the Council’s General Secretary Reverend Dr Opuni Frimpong said Sunday.

-Myjoyonline