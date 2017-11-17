I Won’t Change Dr Kyei …Otumfuo

Dr Kwame Kyei

Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II has said in plain words that Dr Kwame Kyei’s reign as the Club’s Manager has no time limit.

The life patron of the Club has given the businessman a free hand to operate and run the club as he (Kyei) deems fit.

He revealed that the practice where fans of the club use the media to vote out CEO’ s should not be encouraged, rather, he urged the club’s faithful to rally behind the team and management positively.

Admonishing the team on Wednesday when they (Kotoko) presented the FA Cup to him at Manhyia, he said “What is the essence of receiving cash before playing your hearts out; that defies the very principles for the establishment of the club.

“I have come to realize that you are rewarded if you serve the club with diligence. You take it as a football Club, but it is a deity as far as I am concerned. It is exceptional in my case.

“I won’t change him today or the next day, some come around to say the CEO has clocked three years or more, and for that matter he should be replaced. If he is around for ten or 20 years, he should continue so I will have my peace of mind.

“If he comes around to say hi, fine, if he doesn’t, he should go ahead with his business.”

Otumfuo added “I had no knowledge about football but for my chieftaincy role. I have even been accused as Hearts of Oak fan, whereas I had sketchy knowledge about the game.

“I was staying overseas, so how come I support Hearts. I didn’t even understand when they say a player features in the number seven position.

“Kotoko is my inheritance and so will do everything possible to ensure it succeeds.”

And reveling in their FA Cup triumph over no other side but their rivals, Hearts of Oak, Club president Dr Kyei promised to ensure the team make strides this time around.

Meanwhile, the Porcupine Warriors have handed coach Steve Pollack a year’s extension of his contract.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum