I Won’t Abandon Bolga-Bawku Road

President-elect Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

The President-elect Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has assured the Overlord of the Bawku Traditional Area, Naba Abugragu Asigri Azoka II and the people that his administration will not abandon the Bolgatanga-Bawku Road and other projects started by the outgoing National Democratic Congress (NDC) government.

According to him, during the campaign, he promised to complete all projects started by the Mahama administration.

Nana Addo disclosed this at the Bawku Naba’s Palace on the first day of his ‘Thank you’ tour of the Upper East Region.

The President-Elect used the occasion to assure the Bawku Naba and the people of Bawku Traditional Area that his government has no intention of interfering in the traditional matters of the area.

Prior to the elections, Nana Addo criticized people, who were inciting the Kusasis in the Bawku Traditional Area against the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

In the run-up to the elections, some persons told the people of Bawku, especially the Kusasis that since Vice President-elect, Dr. Bawumia is a Mamprusi, the Nana Addo administration would transfer power from the current Bawku-Naba to the Mamprusis, who wielded that power in the past.

“As for me, I know only one Bawku Naba and that is you; whatever people have said or are saying I don’t know anything about that. I am not from here and so don’t have the power to make or unmake a chief. What I am interested in is a peaceful environment to enable businesses here grow and for the people, especially children to develop to their full potentials.”

Bawku Naba Asigri Abugragu Azoka II assured Nana Addo that he would maintain peace in the area to boost development.

The chief thanked the President-elect for debunking the false reports making rounds in the area.

According to Bawku-Naba, the completion of the Tamne multi-purpose dam started by the NDC would benefit people in all the five districts under the Bawku Traditional Area.

Nana Addo and his entourage also visited the elders of the Mamprusis in Bawku and thanked them for their support during the elections.

He called on them to support efforts at maintaining peace in the area for businesses to thrive.

From: Ebo Bruce-Quansah, Bawku