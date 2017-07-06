‘Women In Worship’ Concert On Sept 24

Tagoe Sisters

Come September 24, all roads will lead to the Perez Dome in Accra for the maiden edition of a gospel music concert dubbed ‘Women In Worship’, which will feature prominent Ghanaian gospel music icons.

The concert which is being organised by Genet Services will be one electrifying worship moment, where women will be drawn closer to God through pure worship.

The annual event, according to the organisers, will feature gospel artistes like Naa Mercy, Ohemaa Mercy, Ntokonzo Mbambo of South Africa, Diana Hamilton, Tagoe Sisters, among others.

Other notable women Christian personalities such as Mrs Rita Korankye Ankrah and many others are expected to grace the occasion.

Speaking at the press launch held at the Alisa Hotel, Georgina Nettey, founder of Women In Worship, disclosed that the main aim of the event is to create lasting impact in the lives of women and to support causes dear to women.

According to her, this year’s concert is geared towards education and sensitisation of cervical cancer which will include outreach programmes and free screenings.

She added that efforts will also be made towards raising funds to support research into a cure for cervical cancer.

The concert is an all-female event that intends to show the excellence and mystery that God used in creating a woman.