‘Women In Worship’ Concert Slated Soon

Sinach

This year’s edition of the annual all-female gospel musical concert dubbed ‘Women In Worship’ will take place on Thursday, September 20 at the Perez Dome, Dzowulu in Accra, organisers have announced.

This year’s event, which is expected to attract number personalities such as Mrs Rita Korankye Ankrah, Rev. Lady Adelaide, Rev. Christie Doe Tetteh and a host of others, will feature celebrated gospel music icons such as Ohemaa Mercy, Tagoe Sisters, Minister Jackie Mpare, Minister Kekeli, Ceccy Twum, Emy Newman and the international award-winning sensational vocalist, Sinach from Nigeria.

Speaking at the press launch, Georgina Nettey, founder of ‘Women In Worship’ concert, explained that the main aim of the event is to create lasting impact in the lives of women and to support courses dear to women.

According to her, this year’s event will continue to raise funds for the support of the education and sensitisation of cervical cancer, which will include outreach programmes and free health screenings.

Mrs Nettey said organising the event is a personal vision that is aimed at elevating and celebrating women who staunchly and strongly drive the worship agenda in their various homes, churches and organisations, adding that all women in Christendom should look forward to the event on the national calendar.

The concert intends to show the excellence and mystery that God used in creating a woman.