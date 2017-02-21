Women Group Backs Otiko

Nana Ama Ampoma(middle)

A new grouping, Concerned Women for Truth and Justice (CWTJ), has publicly declared support for the Minister of Gender, Children and Social Protection, Otiko Afisah Djabah, over attempts to revoke her appointment.

Two Members of Parliament (MPs), Ernest Norgbey and Kwabena Minta Akandoh, have filed a suit at the Supreme Court to challenge her approval as Minister of Gender, Children and Social Protection for her failure to undertake the mandatory one-year national service.

Addressing the media in Kumasi, leader of the women group, Nana Ama Ampoma, who doubles as the Regional Women Organiser of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), stated that the National Service Act, Act 426 offers wavier to persons above 40 years not to undertake the mandatory national service if the individual could not submit to it.

They wondered why the MPs are incensed by her approval by parliament.

She questioned the motive of the two MPs regarding the suit and said Ernest Norgbey and Kwabena Minta Akandoh must take up the challenge to take legal action against former MPs and other public officials, who did not undertake national service.

Secretary of CWTJ, Beatrice Adjei Tweneboah, added that they would back the MPs’ action if Parliament conducts forensic audit to establish the number of MPs and past MPs who violated the law.

She called on Ghanaian women, especially those in public service, to be strong and shun vilification, denigration and other negative tendencies from detractors and gender-insensitive individuals trying to lower the esteem of women.

“Be like Madam Otiko Djaba and face all the odds,” the CWTJ told the country’s women.

From Ernest Kofi Adu, Kumasi