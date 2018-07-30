Woman Kills Baby With Hammer

The Police in Sekondi have arrested a woman believed to be in her early 20s for allegedly killing and burying her three-day old baby girl at Esaman in the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolis.

The unfortunate incident happened last Saturday at about 10am.

The woman, Felicia Dzimah, allegedly hit the head of her three-day-old daughter with hammer, killing her instantly while the father of the suspect, Erasmus Dzimah, was said to have assisted the woman to bury the baby.

What actually made the woman to kill her baby was not immediately known, however some residents indicated that the baby vomited and the mother went for some sand to cover the puke.

“We later heard the woman shouting on the little girl in their room and started beating her up and later we gathered she hit the head of the girl with a hammer and she died in the process,” some of them asserted.

Some of the neighbours added that the woman buried the baby in a nearby bush with the assistance of her father and other relatives.

The police arrested the suspect, her father and others who allegedly assisted in burying the body.

They proceeded to the location where the body was buried and exhumed it.

DAILY GUIDE learnt that there was a crowd at the spot that wanted to catch a glimpse of the body.

Confirming the story to DAILY GUIDE, DSP Olivia Ewurabena Adiku, Western Regional Police Public Relations Officer (PRO), noted that one Justicia Turkson, accompanied by Lucia Adongo, all of Essaman, reported the case at the Sekondi Police Station.

According to the PRO, the two complained that in the early hours of Saturday, Felicia Dzimah, a co-tenant, hit the head of her three-day-old baby girl with hammer, killing her instantly.

DSP Adiku indicated that the Police proceeded to the scene with the complainants and identified the suspect.

The suspect later led the police to a location, near Effia Nkwanta where she pointed to a spot where the body of the baby had been buried.

The suspect claimed her father Erasmus Dzimah and other relatives assisted her to bury the body.

The suspects are currently in police custody assisting in police investigations.

From Emmanuel Opoku, Sekondi