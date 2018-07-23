Woman Jailed 5-Yrs For Offering To Buy 14-Year-Old For GH¢100

Afua Adoko, a fishmonger who was involved in selling a 14-year old boy for a fee of GH¢100 has been sentenced to five years in prison by an Accra Circuit Court.

This was after the court presided over by Mrs. Abena Oppong Adjin Doku found her guilty at the end of her trial.

Afua was facing charges of conspiracy to commit crime and preparation to commit crime to wit human trafficking.

The court on January, 17, last year, sentenced her accomplices namely Ama Adomah, a 30-year-old, nursing mother and Kweku Acquah to five years imprisonment each.

The facts as narrated by Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Clemence K Abadamlora said that the complainant is a trader residing at Adabraka, Accra.

DSP Abadamlora said Afua is also a fishmonger and she was married to Acquah, a fisherman.

On November 20, 2016, Afua and Acquah approached Adomah to acquire the victim to assist them in their fishing activities at Yeji, a community in the Brong Ahafo Region

Prosecution said Adomah agreed to offer her son to the two for a fee of GH¢100.00.

Adomah, Afua and Acquah agreed to travel to Accra with the victim and later to Yeji.

Prosecution said three days later at the Adabraka Market, Adomah handed the victim to Afua and Acquah.

The victim began crying and resisted being taken to Yeji.

This attracted the attention of the complainant and she reported the matter to the Police at Adabraka, who arrested Afua together with the victim.

Prosecution said the matter was later referred to Anti-Human Trafficking Unit where Acquah and Adomah were arrested.

-GNA