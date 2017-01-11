Woman Arrested For Smuggling Weed To Prison

A 23 year old woman suspected to be a member of a drug syndicate has been arrested at Sunyani Prisons Barrack for attempting to smuggle a substance suspected to be marijuana also known as weed to inmates.

Brong Ahafo Region Public Relations Officer for the Prisons Service, ASP Johann Nii Narh Nartey who confirmed the incident to Adom News said the lady who had earlier visited some inmates was arrested upon a tip off.

According to him, the woman (name withheld) brought some items as well as food but the officers were shocked to discover a substance believed to be weed concealed in a meat pie after a search.

“We had a tip off that someone will bring weed into the prisons and so when she came, her behavior alone was suspicious and so we arrested her only to search her and find weed concealed in a meat pie” he said.

He said upon interrogation, the suspect refused to name her accomplices.

ASP Narh Nartey said the suspect has been handed over to the police as investigations commence.

-Adomonline