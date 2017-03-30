Woman, 36, Grabbed For Smuggling Wee Into Ankaful Prison

A 36-year-old woman, Felicia Asamoah has been arrested by prison wardens at Ankaful Maximum Security prison at Cape Coast for attempting to smuggle a substance suspected to be Indian hemp, to an inmate.

The Central Regional PRO of the Ghana Prison Service, ASP Daniel Machator who confirmed the incident on Adom Midday News said the police, at noon on Wednesday, March 29, as required, through a thorough search, Felicia had the ‘dry leaves’ hidden in the soles of a pair of slippers she intended to deliver to Kwame Adu, the inmate serving 65 years in hard labour.

Upon interrogation, she said she has no idea how the substance managed to find its place in the slippers because she was sent by her husband, George Kumah, to deliver the slippers to his brother who is an inmate at the prison.

“During the clearing stage, the officers realized there was something in the sole of the slippers. It was split opened and the weed was found.

They used super glue to keep the soles tighter. She said her husband gave it to her to deliver so she had no idea the marijuana was in it…” ASP Daniel Machator said.

ASP Daniel Machator further noted that, investigations have begun to get to the bottom of the matter.

He said once the suspect’s act is against the law, she will be arraigned before court to be dealt with.

“Once it’s against the law, she has to be arraigned to the court. She’s with the police now till investigations will be carried fully. We have to know the source…” he said.

-Adomonline