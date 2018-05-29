Wizkid, Fancy Gadam, Others Ready For Ghana Meets Naija Concert

Wizkid

Nigerian and Ghanaian artistes billed to perform at this year’s edition of the annual Ghana Meets Naija have all confirmed their participation, BEATWAVES has gathered.

The concert, which will bring together the best of Ghanaian and Nigerian artistes on one platform, will be held on Saturday, June 9 at the Fantasy Dome, located at the International Trade Fair Centre, La, instead of the usual Accra International Conference Centre (AICC).

According to the organisers of the event, Empire Entertainment, led by Bola Ray, over 6,000 music fans from both Ghana and Nigeria are expected to witness the event.

They explained that the concert is aimed at celebrating what the two countries have in common as neighbouring countries, and not a battle for musical supremacy.

They told BEATWAVES that in addition to promoting unity among Ghanaian and Nigerian music icons, the concert will also create an opportunity for music fans to interact with all the artistes billed to perform at the event and take photographs both on the red carpet and at the back stage with them.

Dubbed the ‘Rescue Mission’, this year’s event will also witness live performances from Stonebwoy, Kidi, Kuami Eugene, King Promise, Patapaa, Fancy Gadam and a host of others.

Nigeria will be represented by Wizkid, Mayorkun, Mr Eazi and other surprise guest artistes.

Patrons can buy tickets at Live FM and Starr FM on the Ring Road and also via the Flexipay App.

Tickets sell at GH¢120, GH¢200, and GH¢300 respectively. Platinum tickets/ table can be reserved on 050 564 6657.

This year’s sponsors include Kasapreko Alomo Gold and Storm Energy Drink, Allied Oil, Somoco Ghana Limited, Nasco Mobile, Kirusa, Point and Play, Rova Surveillance, Tang Palace, Fix Consult, EIB Network (Starr FM, Live FM, GHOne TV, Kasapa FM, Empire FM, Ultimate FM, Abusua FM), Graphic Showbiz, YFM, Aftown Music, Muse Africa, Ghana Music.com, West Hills Mall, Achimota Retail Centre, Accra Mall, Timepiece Gh.

By George Clifford Owusu