Wiyaala Thrills Fans At Batakari Night

Wiyaala

Wiyaala thrilled music fans with fantastic live performance last Saturday at the fourth edition of the Batakari Night Concert held at Alliance Française in Accra.

Known for her ‘energetic’ performances, it seemed quite unorthodox for Wiyaala to perform a ‘calm’, acoustic song during the concert.

It also witnessed historic live performances from Atongo Zimba, King Ayisoba, Kwaw Kese, Yaa Pono, Wazumbians, Juan and a host of others.

Batakari Night is aimed at promoting the northern Ghanaian smock, also known as ‘fugu’. The concert featured an exhibition and sale of batakari and other traditional items from northern Ghana.