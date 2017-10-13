Wiyaala Performs In France

Wiyaala will today join MTV Europe award-winning Moroccan musician, Ahmed Soultan, and friends for a concert at La Theatre Coupole, Saint-Louis, France.

Ahmed Soultan and Wiyaala will perform together the hit song ‘This Is Who I Am’ on which they collaborated from Ahmed’s award-winning 2016 album ‘Music Has No Boundaries’, which also featured musical greats like Femi Kuti, George Clinton, Fred Wesley and Pee Wee Ellis.

The concert is expected to be Wiyaala’s final performance before returning to Ghana after a highly successful tour in Europe with many highlights, including the critically acclaimed collaboration with GRRRL, the all-female super group formed by In Place of War and sponsored by the Arts Council UK and PRS.

Back in Ghana, Wiyaala is planning the second edition of her annual Djimba World Festival in Wa and an album launch concert in Accra.

She said, “As a committed Ghanaian, I’m determined to promote myself, the Upper West Region and Ghana in Africa and around the world wherever and whenever I get the opportunity.”