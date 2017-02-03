Wiyaala, Others For Batakari Night Tomorrow

Wiyaala

Some selected Ghanaian music icons have been invited to perform at an event dubbed ‘Batakari Festival’ tomorrow at the Kumasi Cultural Centre.

The festival, an annual event aimed at promoting local batakari, will bring together the most exciting and chart-topping hit-makers of the year who will entertain fans at the event.

The event which is also aimed at encouraging everyone to wear batakari is being organised by King Ayisoba.

It will witness live musical performances from music stars such as Wiyaala, Yaa Pono, King Ayisoba and a host of others.

King Ayisoba who is currently one of the most popular Ghanaian artistes abroad has promised to make the event a memorable one.

He told otecfmghana.com that the batakari night is a night of fantastic music, performances and an avenue to market and showcase some of the finest batakaris ever made.

He, however, encouraged everyone to wear batakari when attending the show to be able to showcase the beauty of products made in Ghana.

According to him, many people in African and European countries have expressed their admiration for the hand-woven batakari and as such should be promoted well to generate income for Ghanaians.