Wisa Steals Show In Norway

Wisa

Wisa Greid staged a brilliant live musical performance at this year’s edition of Bergen International Music Festival, held in Norway from October 19 to October 21.

The venue was packed with thousands of music fans from some parts of Europe, who danced their hearts out to Wisa’s music.

Gifted and talented, not only in singing but also dancing, Wisa perfectly exhibited his creative skill which dazzled music fans present at the festival.

He performed some of his hit songs like ‘Ekiki Mi’,’ I Like Your Cocoa’, ‘Mintsɛ Bo’, ‘Kpu Kpaa’, among others.

The Black Avenue Muzik-signed artiste is set to release a new song titled ‘I Miss You’ with a classic video featuring Bisa Kdei.

The song was produced by DJ Breezy, with visuals shot and directed by Jeneral Jay.