Wisa Promises Good Show In Norway

Wisa

Hiplife artiste Wisa has promised to give out his best at this year’s edition of the Bergen International Music Festival in Norway from October 19 to 21.

The Bergen International Music Festival is an annual festival embracing a wide range of musical genres and expressions, with musicians and music that cross borders both geographically and musically.

Known for songs like ‘Ekiki Mi’,’ I Like Your Cocoa’, ‘Mintsɛ Bo’, ‘Kpu Kpaa’ among others, Wisa will be performing alongside international artistes like UK-based Afrobeats star B.M, DJ Sparks from Kenya and others.

He is expected to use the event to promote and market Ghanaian music and culture to the outside world.

“Wisa is ready to unleash an extraordinary performance at the festival; one that his fans in Norway have never witnessed before,” a member of his management team told BEATWAVES in a chat.

He added, “Wisa has never disappointed his fans in Norway, and this festival will not be different. He will perform a number of his hit songs to entertain his numerous fans who would attend the music festival.”