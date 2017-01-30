Wisa To Perform At GH @60 Concert In Norway

Wisa

Hiplife artiste Wisa Greid is set to thrill Ghanaian music lovers in Oslo, Norway, to most of his popular songs in March 2017.

The musical concert which is scheduled for March 11, 2017 is a replica of Ghana’s national independence day celebration to commemorate Ghana’s 60th birthday after gaining independence from its colonial masters.

Eugene Ashie, known in the entertainment circles as Wisa Greid, will be performing as part of activities lined up for the celebration for Ghanaians in Norway this year.

The event which is being put together by the Ghana Union in Norway is expected to draw thousands of Ghanaians and other music lovers from the African continent to witness what could best be described as a show of the legends.

The ‘Ekikime’ star will be performing alongside Ghana’s dancehall legend, Stonebwoy.

A representative for the Ghana Union in Norway, Daniel Ashitey Quaye, aka Ziga One, said all is set for the event come March 2017.

Speaking to BEATWAVES, Ziga One said most of Wisa’s fans abroad would love to see the artiste perform live on stage, hence the union’s decision to include Wisa Greid in the artistes’ line-up.

According to him, other artistes from the UK and some parts of Europe will also perform at the event.

Wisa Greid’s performance has become controversial ever since his ‘Decemba To Remember’ performance got him into the grip of the law after he allegedly showed his penis on stage whilst performing his hit song titled ‘Ekikime’ at the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC) .

The case has since been in court, but management of the artiste says the case has no merit and will soon be struck out of court.