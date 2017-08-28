 Wisa Greid For Bergen Musik Festival In Norway

Wisa Greid

Wisa Greid is billed to perform at this year’s edition of the Bergen International Music Festival in Norway, which is slated for October 21, 2017.

He will be the first Ghanaian artiste to perform on the Bergen International Festival, which attracts various international artistes from across the world.

Known for his hit-tracks such as ‘Mintsebo’, ‘I Like Your Cocoa’, ‘Slow Motion’, ‘One Side’ and many more, Wisa Greid, born Eugene Ashie, mentioned that he is ready to take his music career to the top, promising that he would make the best out of this opportunity to represent Ghana on such an international music platform.

Wisa’s performance on the Bergen International Festival coincides with his debut ‘European Tour’, which kicks off from October to December 2017.

Wisa Greid’s European manager, Daniel Ashitey Quaye, stated that the artiste has a lot more shows in Denmark, Germany, Italy and Belgium during his three months tour.

According to him, the ‘Ekikimi’ hitmaker will also do some recordings and video shoot for some of his yet-to-be released tracks during his tour.

Mr Quaye, known in the showbiz circles as Ziga One, added that Wisa will be performing as a guest artiste at DJ Naycha’s birthday in Vicenza, Italy on October 27, 2017 at Ca Di Dennis (Club di Dennis).

Wisa Greid will also mount the same stage with Shatta Wale in Bergen, Norway, on November 3, 2017 and in Oslo on November 4, 2017 in support his fellow Ghanaian star’s performance on the ticket of the same festival.

The Bergen International Music Festival is an annual festival embracing a wide range of musical genres and expressions, with musicians and music that cross borders both geographically and musically. This year’s festival is set for October 19 to October 21, 2017.

By George Clifford Owusu