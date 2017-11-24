 Who Wins Gold Fields PGA Golf?

Vincent Torgah

It has emerged from Damang, host city for this year’s Gold Fields Professionals Golf Association (PGA) golf tourney that rehearsals is peaking by the day.

According to Club captain, Derrick Amuakwa-Mensah, signing-ins for the 72-hole event has been encouraging, and if that is anything to go by, then, an exciting golf competition is expected.

It has also come up that rehearsals at various golf Clubs have been regular due to the sharp rise in the prize money for this year’s event.

At stake for the overall winner is ¢25,000 and trophies, while winner of the seniors category will take home ¢5,000.

Crack golfers from across the continent are expected at the competition and Ghana would be represented by Emos Koblah, Victor Brave-Mensah, Vincent Torgah, Maxwell Bonsu, among others.

CEO of Gold Fields West Africa, Alfred Baku indicated the 40% prize money increment forms part of his outfit quest to develop and promote the sport.

Gold Fields Ghana Limited, Genser Energy, All, Teman Services (ATS), BCM Group, Engineers and Planners, Stella Logistics, Total Petroleum, Vega Industries and Zen Petroleum and sponsors of the event.

The supporting sponsors include Barbex Africa Projects, Boison Construction, Kissart Electronicals, Seedco Engineering, Wilhem Construction, Classic Crisken Ventures and Carlyn Electricals.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum