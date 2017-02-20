I Will Win Awards @ The VGMA- Malonzy

Malonzy

US-based Ghanaian gospel artiste Richard Akomaning, aka Nyame Akoa Malonzy, has hinted that he is going to win awards at the upcoming Vodafone Ghana music Awards (VGMA) slated for April 8 at the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC) in Accra.

The gospel artiste who is not new in the Ghanaian gospel music scene has filed in five categories; namely discovery of the year, gospel song of the year, popular song of the year, album of the year and best directed music video.

Most of his songs on his albums have enjoyed extensive airplay on various radio stations across the country.

According to him, even though there are some key contenders for the awards, he stands a chance of winning.

He urged all his fans to vote for him to enable him to win all the five awards he has been nominated for.