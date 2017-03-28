I will Sack Any Christian In My Office If… -Rev. Opuni Frimpong

Rev. Dr. Opuni Frimpong

General Secretary of the Christian Council of Ghana is urging Christians to strike a balance between their work and church activities.

According to Rev. Dr. Opuni Frimpong, using productive work hours to attend prayer and counselling service is not biblical.

His comment is in support of President Akufo-Addo’s call on the leadership of the church to help Ghanaians strike a proper balance between success from hard work and miracles.

Addressing an international conference on entrepreneurship organized by the Methodist University College, the President said spending the first hour or more of work on prayers, going to all night prayers and coming to work tired and unfit for purpose draws the country back and does not result in the productivity needed to develop the country.

In support, Dr. Opuni Frimpong on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Tuesday said prayer cannot be an excuse for laziness.

Citing himself as an example, the Christian Council scribe said he will sack any member of his staff who uses working hours for church activities.

He indicated that, even God who created heaven and earth used six days and rested on the 7th day.

“Our God is a working God; he worked for six days and rested on the 7th so let’s learn from God” he added.

Rev Opuni Frimpong called on pastors to aside the prayer encourage members to strike a balance between work and church.

He was quick to add that, his comment is not in any way urging pastors to close their churches during weekdays since “the church provides emotional need of people”.

“Incidents of depression in the country has reduced due to the role being played by the church” he stated.

-Adomonline