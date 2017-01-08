I Will Protect The Public Purse – President Akufo-Addo Assures

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has vowed to protect Ghana’s public purse during his administration.

According to him, public service is not an avenue for politicians to milk the state adding that he will ensure value for money.

“I shall protect the public purse by insisting on value for money in all transactions…Public service is just that; it is not an avenue for making money,” President Akufo-Addo said during his inaugural speech after he was sworn-in as the 5th President of the 4th Republic Of Ghana, at the Black Stars Square Saturday.

He added “it is time to imagine and dream again. Ghana is opened for business again.”

President Akufo-Addo also called on Ghanaians to be at the centre of the change they called for during the electioneering period.

“The change we have voted for has to start with each individual. I ask you to be responsible citizens,” adding “it is time to define what being a Ghanaian ought to mean. Being a Ghanaian must mean you sign up to a definable code of conduct,” President Akufo-Addo stated.

He further added that “after 60 years of nationhood we have no longer have an excuse to be poor,” assuring Ghanaians will experience prosperity under his leadership.

Clad in in a fine woven multi-coloured kente cloth at the swearing-in ceremony, The New Patriotic Party (NPP) leader takes over from the National Democratic Congress’ (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, who served just one term.

Akufo-Addo thwarted John Mahama’s plan of serving a second term beating him to secure 53.85% of the total valid votes cast, against Mahama’s 44.4%.

-Starrfmonline