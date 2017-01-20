We Will Make Amends …Agyemang Badu Pledges

Emmanuel Agyemang Badu

Black Stars tough midfielder Emmanuel Agyemang Badu says his mates have put the Ugandan scrappy game behind them and looking forward to a great game tomorrow.

The Stars’ performance did not go down well with their fans despite picking all the points after a first half lone goal in their opening Group D game on Tuesday.

To the Udinese man, the team have learnt their lessons and picked all the positives which they have purposed to use to their advantage against their Malian counterparts.

He admitted the enormity of the game considering how tactical their opponents were but did not join the many who attributed the lackluster performance to the nature of the pitch.

Badu pointed after the game that “It was a very tough game for us, especially in the second half. The pitch was not in the best of conditions, but that is not an excuse.”

“You can clearly see that their coach introduced a lot of strikers in the second half which piled the pressure on our defence but we managed to hold on to get the result, which is the most important thing. We have picked up the positives from the game and hope to make amends in the second game.”

A win over Mali tomorrow will take the four-time championship winners’ progress to the last eight of the tournament.

Courtesy: Kenpong Travels/ Sahel-Sahara Bank

From Kofi Owusu Aduonum, Port Gentil