I Will Maintain Winning Mentality …SS Abebe Assures

S.S. Abebe

NEWLY-ELECTED President of 4 Garrison Officers Mess Tennis Club in Kumasi, S.S. Abebe, has promised to protect the club’s enviable winning streak.

Mess Tennis had recorded impressive wins over Sakumono Tennis Club in Accra, in their two previous annual meetings in 2015 and 2016.

Mess Tennis and Sakumono Tennis Club would renew their rivalry when they clash again in Accra on March 25, this year.

It will be the first game since Mr. Abebe assumed the respectable position of president of the Mess Tennis Club.

Speaking with DAILY GUIDE SPORTS, the new president stated that Sakumono Tennis, despite playing home, would fall again.

Mess Tennis would parade stars such as Jonathan Quartey, Captain, Nii Kwei Kussachin, Samuel Taylor, Dr. Abraham Oppong and Kwaku Amankwa.

The rest are Samuel Ampady-Kyei, Joe Kodie, Robert Tetteh, Capt. Brian Anati, Maxwell Owusu, Kwesi Dekyi, S.S. Abebe and Nana Yaw Gyamfi.

The ladies team includes Bridgette Sutinga, Brenda Sutinga, Brenda Bangdome, Susanna Twumasi, Evelyn Addae, Dzifa Ahorlu and Benjamin Adusei

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi