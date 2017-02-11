I Will Improve At Swansea … Says Jordan Ayew

Jodan Ayew

Black Stars striker Jodan Ayew is brimming with confidence to succeed at his new club Swansea.

The attacker in the last few years has played for Marseille, Aston Villa etc.

Many clubs approached Jordan ahead of this year’s African Cup of Nations in Gabon but he settled on the Swansea, a club that projected his senior brother Dede.

According to Jordan, he would improve at the club to unleash his full potential.

He was phenomenal in Gabon, scoring a spectacular goal against DR Congo in the quarter-finals and providing a vintage assist to Asamoah Gyan against Mali.

He said in an interview that “it’s a new chapter for me and I’m focused on doing my best for the team by creating assists and scoring goals.

“My debut comes when it comes. What is important is that we get the three points on Sunday because it’s a massive game for us.”

“For the past three or four years, I have been all over the place,” said Ayew, who has had five clubs since 2014.

“I need stability and I think this is the perfect place for me to grow and improve in a lot of aspects. I think I made a wonderful choice.

“I am so grateful to be here. It’s the next step in my career.

“I have been here several times in the past with my brother and I saw a lot of positive things.

“He spoke to me about the club and he said only good things. It didn’t take too long for me to make a decision.”

“I always knew this team had quality players. The team had hard times last season, and this season didn’t start too well,” added Ayew, who scored his first Premier League goal against the Swans in Villa’s 2-1 victory.

“Now we have an important game coming up. I am fit and available, but it’s up to the coach whether I play a part or not. It’s his decision.

The Foxes visit the Liberty this weekend – a game which could see Ayew make his debut.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum