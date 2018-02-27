I Will Improve Kotoko …Paa Kwesi Fabin

Paa Kwesi Fabin

Asante Kotoko newly-hired coach, Paa Kwesi Fabin, says he will take the club to greater heights.

The returnee trainer expressed gross appreciation to management for giving him the nod to steer the technical affairs of the Porcupine Warriors.

He said shortly after putting pen to paper that “I am delighted to be here. I promise to work hard to improve the team and get it at the level that we all can be proud of.”

The former Black Starlets coach met his deputy, Akakpo Patron, shortly after the signing and was expected to meet the rest of the technical team and the playing body at the Adako Jachie training grounds later.

Fabin had previously coached Hearts of Lions, Hearts of Oak, Inter Allies before becoming the head coach of the Black Starlets who finished as World Cup quarter finalists in India last October.

The 59-year-old trainer replaces Brit Steve Pollack, who was axed on Friday following the club’s premature exit from the CAF Confederations Cup.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum