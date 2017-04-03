We Will Haunt Haruna Iddrisu; Muntaka If… NDC

Mahama Ayariga

Members of the Bawku Central branch of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) is threatening to launch a campaign against the Minority leadership for not supporting their Member of Parliament, Mahama Ayariga after he was found guilty of contempt of Parliament.

The group alleged that, the Minority leader, Haruna Iddrisu deliberately betrayed Hon. Ayariga because he is a threat to his [Haruna] political ambition.

Leader of the group who is also the deputy Communications Officer for Bawku NDC, Faisal Ayinde disclosed this in an interview on Adom News Monday.

Hon. Mahama Ayariga risked being expelled from Parliament after he was found guilty of contempt by the Joe Ghartey Committee following his bribery allegation against members of Parliament’s Appointment Committee.

Both Minority and Majority leader commended the committee and accepted the report in good faith. The controversy arose after Mahama Ayariga rendered a rather unremorseful apology to Parliament.

His conduct nearly turned the August House into a boxing arena as members of both sides disagreed with each other about Mr. Ayariga’s conduct. The Speaker, Prof. Mike Ocquaye was forced to adjourn sitting to prevent any fight in Parliament.

But the Bawku NDC members are convinced their MP did not err in any way to render an apology to Parliament.

If anything, Faisal Ayinde said Mahama Ayariga should be commended for being an anti-corruption crusader to save the integrity of Parliament.

The NDC man accused the Minority leader, Haruna Iddrisu and Chief Whip, Muntaka Mubarak of masterminding attacks on the integrity of Mahama Ayariga.

“We won’t take it easy with the so-called Minority leader and Chip Whip; we will make sure they resign

Faisal Ayinde is convinced Mahama Ayariga is the “only competent person in the Minority that is why they want to damage his image”.

-Adomonline