We Will Go All Out …Talal Fattal

Great Olympics Board member Talal Fattal has admitted the enormity of their midweek Premier League clash with WAFA but says his side will go all out.

Giants like Hearts of Oak, Asante Kotoko have slipped at the Sogakope venue, and with their Tema Youth 0-1 haunting them, coupled with their quest to return to the summit, WAFA appears the more aggressive side.

But Fattal told the media yesterday that ”Yes it’s not going to be easy, it is going to be very tough, but nothing is impossible.

”WAFA is a strong team especially at home, they are difficult to beat but we will also go all out.”

Elsewhere, Kotoko will play as guests of Elmina Sharks, while Tema Youth travel to battle relegation bound Bolga All Stars.

Liberty Professionals will stay home to play Bechem United, with Medeama welcoming Ebusua Dwarfs to the Tarkwa T&A Park.

Inter Allies will host Wa All Stars with Hearts of Oak also hosting current leaders Aduana Stars in Accra.

Berekum Chelsea will play as guests of Ashgold in Obuasi.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum