‘I Will Fix Tamale Teaching Hospital Problems’

Some staff of the hospital

The newly-appointed Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Tamale Teaching Hospital, Dr David Zawumya Kobilla, has assured residents that his administration will ensure that the numerous problems facing the facility will be fixed.

“I have taken over the administration of the hospital with immediate effect. The handover notes of the outgoing CEO will be ready in two weeks’ time,” the new CEO stated.

According to the new CEO, a situational analysis is expected to be carried out to help the new management know and draw a new strategy for the management of the hospital.

He assured traditional, opinion leaders and the entire public that his outfit would provide the best of quality healthcare delivery under his watch.

Dr Kobilla appealed to the general public to understand and respect the rules of the hospital, warning that the hospital would not want to entertain visitors in the various wards at odd times in order to enhance professional health delivery.

There was confusion at the hospital during the handing-over of the facility from Dr Prosper Akanbong to the new CEO.

The handing-over ceremony was halted midway due to some issues raised by Dr Akanbong.

The former CEO decided not to continue with the process unless the Health Ministry issues a letter to indicate whether he has been sacked or reassigned.

Owing to the situation, some youth who accompanied the new CEO to the facility threatened to forcefully remove Dr Akanbong from office.

The Tamale Teaching Hospital has been in the news for the wrong reasons lately.

The government, as part of efforts to promote quality health delivery, handed the administration of the hospital to the new management.

Dr Kobilla is a renowned medical doctor who has worked in all the major teaching hospitals in the country.

FROM Eric Kombat, Tamale