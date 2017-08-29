We Will Fight To The End …Gyan Promises

Asamoah Gyan

Fraction of the Black Stars are pitching camp in Kumasi (Oseikrom) ahead of their World Cup qualifier against Congo this Friday, and skipper Asamoah Gyan says they will fight to the end.

The players, led by skipper Asamoah Gyan and the technical team arrived in the Garden City, and were expected to start their training yesterday.

Gyan arrived in the country from his Turkey base on Sunday evening and has promised good results on the match day.

He said on arrival “We are hoping for the best, we are in critical position, we are leaving nothing for chance. Our chances are slim, but hey… it’s football, anything can happen, we are focused and we want to fight till the very end.

“We have psyched ourselves up, we are asking for total support from the entire nation. When the nation is behind us, we can go far, and like they say in unity lies strength. We are entreating the fans to come in their numbers, we won’t disappoint them,” Gyan added.

England-based charges – Jordan Ayew, Dede Ayew, Christian Atsu, Daniel Amartey and Jeffery Schlupp arrived in the country yesterday.

Edwin Gyasi, John Boye, Lawrence Ati Zigi and Ebenezer Ofori

South Africa-based goalkeeper Richard Ofori and Nicholas Opoku of Club Africain were part of the players who trained yesterday.

The Black Stars are five points adrift from current leaders Egypt with three games at hand.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum