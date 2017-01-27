We Will Fight Against DR Congo… Atsu

Christian Atsu

Ghana winger Christian Atsu has stated categorically that his colleagues are bent on fighting their way to semis and eventually for the ultimate.

He joined the many players complaining about the poor state of the pitch after the Egypt game.

Atsu said at mixed zone on Wednesday night that “the pitch didn’t allow us to play the way we wanted, but l am happy we have qualified already.”

“We will fight in our next game, it’s not going to be easy but we are determined and focused. We have put the defeat behind us.”

Atsu was a delight to watch in Ghana’s first two games against Uganda and Mali.

That, indeed endeared him to the Port Gentil fans who greeted his moves with a roar in the last Group game against Egypt.

Ghana, who placed second in Group D with six points will face DR Congo in the quarter final this Sunday.

From Kofi Owusu Aduonum, Port Gentil

COURTESY: ICE GOLD MINERAL WATER/ SAHEL SAHARA BANK