It Will Be Difficult For Us In 2020 If . . . – NDC Man

Solomon Nkansah

Communications Director of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Solomon Nkansah says in as much as some NDC members dislike and do not agree with their party founder, John Jerry Rawlings, on some of his utterances, he is very instrumental in the party.

According to him, their ‘no nonsense leader’ must be tolerated by all if indeed the NDC wants to regain power in the next presidential elections.

Solomon Nkansah said “Rawlings is a test for the NDC to pass. If we can’t tolerate him now, then it will be difficult for us in 2020.”

“Some of his comments about NDC are hard truth which many won’t agree. If they don’t agree with him [Rawlings], they should find a better way to address that than using the media to attack him. No matter what the situation is, we need Rawlings in our party. We must respect him,” he said on Neat fm.

Former President Jerry John Rawlings has said he does not hate the National Democratic Congress (NDC) but rather dislikes acts of corruption perpetrated by some officials of the party.

In an address at the 80th Ada Asafotufiami Festival last Saturday, the former President said his unflinching stance against corruption had created the false perception among some NDC faithful that he hates the party.

He said: “When I talk, they say I don’t like NDC, no! I don’t like stealing, I don’t like disgrace so If NDC does good I will praise them if they are bad I will say it as well.

“If NPP does well, I will praise them, if they do bad I will hit them on their back”.

He also chastised three former Presidents John Kufuor, Atta Mills and John Mahama for overseeing corruption during their tenures.

“I remember when I left office, it (corruption) was prevalent during Kufuor’s tenure, during Mills tenure it continued and Mahama did same. I remember when Kufuor was leaving he did some bad things…”.

However, he commended President Akufo-Addo for placing the Presidency on the line in the fight against illegal mining.

Ex-President Rawlings has since been barraged with insults and criticisms from his own party members, with notable ones from former Deputy Chief of Staff in Mahama’s administration, Harry Sawyerr and Obed Asamoah.

-Peacefmonline