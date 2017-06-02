I Will Denounce Citizenship For Captain Mahama – DKB

DKB

Comedian DKB has said he will have no option than decline being called a Ghanaian if state security authorities fail to get justice for Captain Maxwell Adam Mahama, who was gruesomely murdered by a mob at Denkyira Obuasi in the Upper Denkyira West District of the Central Region on Monday morning.

According to DKB, there is enough evidence to indict all involved in the “senseless killing” to serve as a deterrent to others who engage in mob justice.

He would be extremely disappointed if the killers are not brought to book.

“We have heard so many cases where justice is not meted out to victims of mob justice. Now with this particular case, there were video evidence circulated on social media that vividly shows the faces of the inhumane perpetrators. So if nothing is done for these people to be brought to book and proper justice served, then I would have no option than denounce my citizenship as a Ghanaian,” DKB said in a statement to NEWS-ONE.

“We need to feel safe in our country and we also have to have 100 percent confidence in our security and justice system. One of the surest ways for us to achieve this is if these cruel people are brought to book and dealt with accordingly. Think about it, a soldier was subjected to this, what about we the civilians? I am better off being a refugee in another country than be in my own country and know that the justice system won’t serve justice to my killers. It’s very sad what happened. My condolences to the family. We need justice for Captain Mahama, because anybody could have been a victim,” he added.

Captain Mahama was an officer of 5 Battalion of Infantry and left behind a wife and two kids.

Initial report indicated that he was lynched by locals of Denkyira-Obuasi whilst he was jogging at about 8:30 am on Monday, May 29, 2017. His murder sent shockwaves across the country, with many Ghanaians calling for justice for him.

A number of Ghanaian celebrities who condemned the killing have also joined the #justiceformahama campaign to bring the culprits to book.

A lot of them have been venting their frustration on social media to keep reminding state security authorities that Ghanaians are watching.

By Francis Addo (Twitter: @fdee50 Email: fdee500@yahoo.com )