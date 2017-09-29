‘We Will Deliver A Great Tourney’

LOC Chairperson sandwiched by Hon Asiamah(3rd L) and his lieutenant Pius Hadzide

Member of Parliament for the Tano North Constituency, Freda Akosua Prempeh has promised to deliver high profile African Women Cup of Nations, come next year.

She said after her appointment as the chairperson of an eleven-member Local Organising Committee (LOC) that, together with her team, Ghana and the continent as a whole should expect the best of tournaments.

The MP, who was sworn in by Sports Minister Isaac Asiamah at the Youth and Sports Ministry yesterday pointed out that her team have already hit the ground running by putting measures in place to realize their dream.

“The WAFU competition has set the pace, so we are going to host and win because this will also serve as a qualifier for the 2019 FIFA World Cup.

“Our primary responsibility is to plan, because if you fail to plan then you plan to fail and with my able deputy, Mr Fred Crentsil and the other members, we will deliver a great tournament.”

The LOC chairperson would be working with Fred Crentsil (Vice-Chairperson), Honourable Felix Agyekum, Linear Addy, Honourable Kwadwo Baah, Evelyn Nsiah Asare, Madam Mawuse Walker, Nadel Majdoub, Frances Abena Koranteng Agadzi and Kofi Nsiah.

Madam Prempeh holds a degree in (Administration) Human Resource Management option from the University of Ghana (2006).

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum