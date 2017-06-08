We Will Deal With Ethiopia… Gyan Promises Nation

Asamoah Gyan

Ghana skipper Asamoah Gyan is in high spirits ahead of the Black Stars African Cup of Nations qualifier against Ethiopia this Sunday.

Gyan revealed after Tuesday’s training session that the team was battle ready for the clash and that ‘going all out approach’ would be the game plan.

He commended the leadership of the team for the choice of venue for the game taking into consideration a lot of positives.

To Gyan, the Baba Yara venue has served as a ‘fertile’ ground for the team; and they have purposed to fly on the wings of that good omen to deal with the remaining qualifiers.

Gyan told the media that “Winning this game will boost our confidence for the remaining qualifying games. We have to go all out, they won’t survive, we will deal with them.

“I think moving the game to Kumasi is a good idea because it has been long since we played here and we will do everything possible to put the smiles back on the faces of the fans.”

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum