‘We Will Conquer Egypt’

Asamoah Gyan

Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan says today’s Ghana-Egypt game is an opportunity to pay the Pharaohs back in their own coin. Kick-off is 7pm.

The north Africans succeeded in recording a 2-0 win over the Stars in a World Cup qualifier recently.

Indeed, the deficit has thrown Ghana’s fourth streak world cup dream out of gear.

And according to Gyan there is no better time than today to avenge the Alexandria defeat.

With six points to their credit and leading the Group table, even a draw will see Avram Grant’s men maintain the top spot, yet Gyan and his colleagues are brimming with vengeance to guard against their unblemished record.

The Al Ahly front man said ahead of the game that “It’s time to pay them back, we are more determined to finish our group as leaders.”

“We know even drawing with them means we are topping our group but we want to put some fear into them. We will conquer them.”

“The desire to win, to prove a point has been the motivation all these while, all we are praying for is a good day as l keep saying. With that, nobody can stop us.”

The other group D game involving Mali who has just a point as Uganda would be played concurrently with the Stars-Pharaohs game.

From Kofi Owusu Aduonum, Port Gentil