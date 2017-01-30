I Will Champion Zongo Education – Napo

Napo, exchanging pleasantries with some of the Muslim leaders in Kumasi during the function

The Minister of Education, Dr. Mathew Opoku Prempeh, says he will work tirelessly to promote education in deprived Zongo communities to make the youth in those area productive in future.

He bemoaned situations whereby school-going children in the Zongo areas drop out of school, stressing that he will do everything possible to reverse the trend.

The minister, popularly known as ‘Napo,’ disclosed this while addressing Muslim leaders and chiefs during the 21st Anniversary of Maulidin Nabiyyi (Prophet Muhammed birthday in Kumasi on Sunday.

He also promised to work to promote education across the country, indicating that his primary objective is to ensure that education becomes accessible to every school-going Ghanaian child without discrimination.

Arabic Teachers Allowance

Napo, who is also the Member of Parliament (MP) for Manhyia South, stated that the Akufo-Addo-led government would reintroduce allowances for Arabic teachers in the country, saying “This will come very quickly.”

He said the Arabic teachers would be well motivated, especially through the payment of allowances and other incentives so that they would impart their knowledge to the students to help them to become influential in future.

The Education Minister also announced that Arabic would soon be made an examinable subject as captured in the New Patriotic Party (NPP) manifesto, noting that education of all forms ought to be given maximum attention and support.

Fight Poverty

Napo was of the view that poverty in society could be alleviated if many people are educated.

He called on all and sundry to play various roles to help improve education in the country.

Ghana’s Peace

He stressed the need for Ghanaians from different tribal, ethnic and religious backgrounds to continue to live in peace without any prejudice to help accelerate Ghana’s growth.

Zongo Dev’t Fund

The Education Minister gave assurance that the Zongo Development Fund would be captured in the next budget of the NPP government.

He added that the growth of the Zongo areas is central to the NPP government.

Prayers

Meanwhile, the Muslim leaders, chiefs and Imams, who were at the religious programme, prayed fervently for Napo, who was attending his maiden public event as Minister of Education to make his tenure successful.

The Islamic clerics and Imams also prayed for Allah’s continual protection and blessings for President Akufo-Addo to enable him to fulfill his promises to lead the country onto the path of prosperity.

From I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi