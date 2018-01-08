Wife Of Lebanese Rape Suspect Sheds Tears In Court

Rabih Haddad

The wife of the Lebanese national accused of raping his Ghanaian house-help, today [Monday], broke down in tears in open court, after the hearing of a bail application for her husband was adjourned.

This means her husband will remain at the Police Hospital, where he was admitted after he fell ill following his arrest.

The police are unable to discharge him from the Hospital, as he remains on remand.

His wife broke down uncontrollably after it was announced that the court was unable to hear the bail application due to the absence of the State Attorney handling the case due to ill-health.

The unhappy wife demanded to know whether the case will be heard tomorrow [Tuesday].

Lawyer for the accused, Ralph Opoku Adusei, expressed his displeasure with the proceedings, arguing that his client’s application could be heard with or without the presence of the State Attorney.

He also told the court that, the family of the Lebanese have been evicted from their home, and are having a hard time, as they are forced to put up with friends.

The Lebanese, Hadad Rabih, was arrested in December 2017, for allegedly raping the nineteen-year-old house-help in his home at Airport Hills.

He has since been in the custody of the police with his lawyers attempting to secure bail for him. The case has been adjourned to tomorrow [Tuesday], where the bail application is expected to be moved.

