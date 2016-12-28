Widows Get Free Chicken For X’mas …In K’si

Berndt Owusu, Founder of Berndt Luther Foundation, presenting a fowl to one of the widows as other widows patiently waits in the long queue

Berndt Luther Foundation, a Non-Governmental Organization (NGO), which is headquartered at Ash Town, Kumasi, has presented chickens and bags of rice to over 200 widows, widowers, old and sick people in the area.

Berndt Owusu, Founder of the NGO, who was born and bred in Ash Town, said he established the NGO to support the less privileged in the area to improve the image of Ash Town.

Speaking to DAILY GUIDE, Mr. Owusu said, “I want to give back to Ash Town to lessen the plight of the people. I want the widows, widowers, the aged and the sick to forget about their pain and celebrate Christmas with joy just like any other Ghanaian.

Mr. Owusu explained that he usually solicit funds from his friends in Ghana and abroad to help the needy in society, reiterating his pledge to sustain the good works in the coming years.

Oscar Osei Acheampong, Secretary, Berndt Luther Foundation, said his outfit also organizes parties for children at Ash Town during the Easter and also supports brilliant but needy students in the area.

From I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi

