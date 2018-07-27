‘Wicked’ Cop Caged For Assaulting Woman

Patience Osafo and Lance Corporal Godzi Frederick Amanor

The police officer, who brutally assaulted a woman carrying a baby at the Shiashie Branch of Midland Savings and Loans in Accra, has been remanded into custody by an Accra Circuit Court.

A video of Lance Corporal Godzi Frederick Amanor, popularly called Skalla, attached to the Accra Regional Police Operations Unit manhandling the woman, Patience Osafo, who was carrying a two-month-old baby, went viral on social media last Friday.

Patience Osafo, who disclosed that she was carrying her grandchild, explained that she went to Midland on Thursday, July 19, 2018, to withdraw an amount of GH₵270 but they kept giving her excuses.

Ms Osafo said she travelled to the bank on three separate occasions to withdraw her money but the staff told her to come the next day.

The police officer’s unfortunate attack on the woman, sparked outrage in the country, with many Ghanaians, including President Akufo-Addo, condemning the action of the police officer in no uncertain terms.

Lance Corporal Godzi Frederick Amanor was yesterday dragged before an Accra Circuit Court on the charge of assault contrary to Section 84 of the Criminal Offences Law (Act 29, 1960).

Court Appearance

He appeared in court wearing a hood ostensibly to disguise himself to avoid the attention of some angry Ghanaians.

Interestingly, the police officer had no legal representation when the case was called.

He pleaded not guilty to the charge and was remanded into police custody by the court, presided over by Harriet Akweley Quaye to reappear on August 9, 2018.

The prosecution, led by Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) George Amega, told the court that the complainant is a trader who lives at Shiashi in the Greater Accra Region and a customer of Midland Savings and Loans Ltd.

He said on July 13, 2018, the complainant joined the queue at the microfinance company to withdraw some money.

The prosecutor told the court that after hours in the banking hall, the officials of the financial institution informed the customers that they were facing challenges with the network so they should come the next Monday.

“On Monday 16th July, 2018, the complainant went to the bank again and same story was told after waiting for several hours. That same story continued each day she went to the bank. On 19th July 2018, she went there at about 7:30am and waited till the bank opened at 9am. After serving some people, the officials came with the same excuse and said those who have something to do could go and come at 12pm. The complainant opted to stay in anticipation of getting some money,” DSP Amegah told the court.

He said at 2pm, officials of the financial institution attended to some more customers and asked the rest to go home and come the next day.

The prosecutor told the court that Patience Osafo, who was disappointed, approached the staff to plead with them to give her GH₵105 out of her money to enable her pay her debtors and use the rest to feed her grandchild.

“The bank officials- Kukuaa and Shelly- instead called the accused Lance Corporal Godzi Frederick Amanor to drive her out of the banking hall. The policeman, in an attempt to move the complainant out of the banking hall, assaulted her and subsequently dragged her out of the banking hall,” DSP Amegah told the court.

He said on July 20, 2018, the accused person was arrested on the instructions of the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) after the video went viral.

DSP Amegah added that Lance Corporal Godzi Frederick Amanor, upon interrogation, admitted the offence in his caution statement.

By Gibril Abdul Razak