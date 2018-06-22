 Why Ministry Postponed FIFA Meeting …Cautions GFA

Isaac Asiamah

The country’s football populace was hit with yet another disappointment after it emerged that the proposed FIFA-Youth and Sports Ministry meeting has fallen through.

The meeting has been characterized by reschedules; originally fixed for last Tuesday, where a delegation suppose to travel to Zurich, it was later moved to Friday (today).

Again, expectant Ghanaians were disappointed when it emerged that the meeting intended to make known Ghana’s membership status after an announcement by the government to dissolve the Ghana Football Association, has been put on ice until further notice.

Explaining what accounted for the ‘goal post shifting’ of the meeting, the PR department of the Ministry indicated that, the decision was to give Ghana enough time to satisfy its internal process and consultations.

The Ministry’s Public Relations Officer (PRO), Elvis Adjei-Baah said in an interview, “Well, we have craved the indulgence of FIFA to postpone that meeting so that it will afford us more time to satisfy our internal processes and consultations.”

He added “The meeting has been postponed, for now, till further notice. We have no idea (where the FIFA team are) because we sent this notification to them on Wednesday through various channels but the unfortunate thing is that they have not replied.

“Aside that, the itinerary of the FIFA officials was to meet the GFA on Thursday then government on Friday but we made them aware of an injunction placed on GFA officials and their functions and that such a meeting was an illegality.”

Government is currently in the process of dissolving the GFA, however, FIFA rules oblige member associations to manage their own affairs independently and with no influence from third parties.

Why The Meeting

The former president of Ghana Football Association (GFA), Kwesi Nyantakyi and the Association, have come under intense government scrutiny following the Tiger Eye PI documentary.

The documentary exposed the embattled GFA boss and other football officials in various alleged malpractices.

Ministry Cautions GFA

Meanwhile, the Sports Ministry has cautioned Isaac Addo, General Secretary of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), to abstain from exercising his role as the Association’s scribe, as the interim injunction placed on the country’s football governing body and its members still holds.

The Ministry’s caution comes in the wake of news that, Addo was to meet with the FIFA delegation to discuss the current happenings in Ghana football.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum