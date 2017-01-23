‘Why I Use Jordan’

Avram Grant

Ghana coach Avram Grant has indicated that his preference for striker Jordan Ayew is purely technical.

The Aston Villa man’s performance in the opening game stoked controversy among the football community, who called for his replacement.

To majority of his critics, he has failed to reach his full potential having received the needed platform and encouragement.

But the Israeli trainer told the media after the 1-0 win over Mali that his faith in the younger Ayew remains unwavering due to his work rate.

“I use Jordan because he runs on defenders, wears them down and leaves room for the experienced players to score.”

“You will realize from the two games that he is doing all the dirty works and when it mattered most, experienced Gyan popped up and did what was important,” said Grant.

Gyan headed home a perfect Jordan cross to send Ghana to the quarters with a game in hand against Egypt .

COURTESY: ICE GOLD MINERAL WATER/SAHEL- SAHARA BANK

From Kofi Owusu Aduonum, Port Gentil