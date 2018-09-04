Who Wears GNPC Ghana’s Fastest Crown?

Sarfo Ansah

For the first time ever, there is so much anxiety and excitement among all the race divisions, particularly; the female U-18 Senior Ladies and Senior Males categories ahead of this Saturday’s final at the Baba Yara Stadium, Kumasi, at 6pm.

In the U-18 female category, three ladies in the persons of Barikisu from the Northern Region and two Ashanti Regional representatives, Mary Obuor and Gifty Oforiwaa, will battle for supremacy.

In the senior female division, Mary Boakye from the Ashanti Region and Kate Agyeman also from the Ashanti Region will vie for honours.

And in the male race, leading contender for the year, Sarfo Ansah from UDS, having represented Ghana at the Commonwealth Games, this year and back from winning at Burkina Faso will cross swords with 17-year-old new sensation, Edwin Gadayi from Ashanti Region and Bukert Oduro Mensah from Ghana Prisons.

The trio is likely to receive stern competition from Barnabas, Greater Accra Region, who some think could cause a huge upset and two past champions-Shadrach Opoku Agyeman from UCC, winner of the 2015 edition and Desmond Aryee from the Greater Accra Region, who won the overall race in 2017.

According to the organizers, admission is free and there is free food from Indomie noodles for spectators.

The event is sponsored by GNPC, Adidas, Indomie, Pippas Gym, Moringa King, Wrenco Printing, Global Media Alliance and Kryate Lync

Founder, Ghana’s Fastest Human, Reks Brobby said “The local sprints scene is where we have placed our focus, it is out of this focus, we believe, will get Ghana winning again in the sprints from 2020 and beyond.”

Two hundred and thirty athletes have made it to this year’s finals in the U-10, U-15, U-18 and senior categories for both male and female.