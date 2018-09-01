Who Leads NDC Northern Region

Moses Mabengba Bukari

All is set for the Northern Regional Conference of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to elect its regional executives to steer the affairs of the party for the next four years.

The Northern Regional Chairmanship position is heavily contested by Alhaji Ibrahim Mobilla, incumbent regional organizer; Mr. Godfred Wumbie, former ambassador; Moses Mabengba Bukari; Alhaji Osman; Alhaji Umar Farouk; and Alhaji Mohammed Sumani Zakaria.

Alhaji Ibrahim Mobilla who is believed to have the backing of the Minority leader in Parliament, Haruna Iddrisu, is tipped for the chairmanship position due to the support he has from the grass roots of the party. Besides, he is highly influential in the party.

Ibrahim Mobilla believes the party is divided and that he is the man who can bring members of the party together because of his relationship with the grass-root supporters.

He appealed to party delegates to vote for candidates who can lead the party to recapture power in 2020.

About 1,019 delegates are expected to participate in the election of officers for the NDC in the Northern Region today for 15 positions at the Aliu Mahama Sports Stadium in Tamale.

The Northern Regional Director for election, Rashid Computer, said the party was ready for the elections, adding that ballot papers and other materials needed for the elections were readily available and secured.

He advised delegates and supporters of the party to abide by the regulations, saying the security stationed at the grounds would deal severely with any party member who misbehaves at the grounds.

The director of elections appealed to delegates and aspirants to campaign with decent language and wished them the best of luck.

Other positions to be contested include youth organizer, deputy youth organizer, women organizer, deputy women organizer, treasurer, deputy treasurer, communications officer, deputy communications officer, organizer, deputy organizer, secretary, deputy secretary, vice chairman and zongo caucus coordinator.

FROM Eric Kombat, Tamale