‘White Lie’ Premieres In Takoradi

Nana Ama Mcbrown

The Akroma Plaza will on Saturday, August 19, 2017 be the centre of attraction as movie lovers, celebrities and actors line up for the premiere of a new Ghanaian movie titled ‘White Lie’, produced by Positive Influence Production (PIP).

In the movie, Madam Elizabeth Jackson, a role played by Nana Ama Mcbrown, a beautiful and sexy class teacher, is attracted to a lot of guys, including the school gatemen.

Madam Elizabeth is one who favours and falls in love easily with rich folks and, thereby, despising any advances from men she deems poor. But can her attitude and perception match up against ‘White Lie’?

The movie also features a number of movie icons like Toosweet Annan, Paulina Oduro, Too Much and Alaska of ‘Junka Town’ fame.

The director and scriptwriter of the movie, Prince Dugbartey, explained to the BEATWAVES in an interview that ‘White Lie’ is to teach the young generation on the need to be truthful, responsible and accept situations as it may be.

According to the director, the movie also teaches how individuals should treat others equally regardless of their background and circumstance in which they found themselves.

He added that after the premier, the movie will be shown in some regional capitals, schools and other designated places to restore lost virtues of integrity, contentment and selflessness back into the society.

Prince Dugbartey hopes that the movie would break barriers and make a fortune on the worldwide market.

From Emmanuel Opoku, Takoradi