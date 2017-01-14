Where Are Our Morals?

A worrying video of a minor, six or seven-year-old, has gone virile and it is lamentable that adults would allow such a despicable picture to gain such a momentum.

The minor is being asked questions bordering on sex which we are unable to reproduce even textually for fear of giving oxygen to a bad case.

Where are our values as Ghanaians and Africans? We are noted for upholding high moral standards, qualities which are ingrained in our culture and traditions. We have lost them to modernity and technology. How sad!

The child is made to say a lot of things which would impact negatively on his future. It is also regrettable that such a phenomenon, despicable as it is, could infect other children in society especially since there are many adult delinquents who see nothing wrong with the development.

Our society is suffering the negative fallouts of social media in a manner, which if not checked, could have a telling effect on our morals today and tomorrow.

Let parents be mindful about who engage with their children. We believe the video we saw does not depict the father of the child. No father or mother would pose such silly questions to a minor and relish the obscene responses.

The adults must be arrested for possible prosecution for allowing children to say such horrible things which would eventually teach them how to consider women as objects of sex fit to be raped in a society which prides itself as God-fearing.

When we saw the video, we felt very bad and longed to have the relevant authorities take appropriate action. Exposure of kids to such obscenities did not start today, but with the advent of social media, additional fillip has been provided.

In a world where pedophilic tendencies are rife, it is unsurprising that such things are happening with nothing being done about them.

Here is to tap the relevant authorities to wake up to their responsibilities and to take appropriate measures to protect our children from such miscreants who would stop at nothing to satisfy their crazy appetite for obscenities.

We owe it to posterity to protect our children from bad morals so that when it is their turn to take up the responsibility of leading the country, they would be primed to do so on a trajectory of high moral standards.

We are unable to tell the thinking of the perpetrators of such deeds in society. There are those, who though would not initiate them, are ready to spread the garbage after they are filmed.

Our religious leaders – Islam and Christianity, have a duty to intervene in this moral decadence, threatening our society, especially kids.

Let school authorities continue to ban the use of mobile phones in boarding schools, lest some of these rather inappropriate conducts infect our second cycle educational institutions.

The time to act is now. There is no time to waste because the morality of our society is fast degenerating.