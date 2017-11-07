West Ham Sack Bilic

Slaven Bilic

Slaven Bilic and West Ham have parted company, with sources close to the club telling ESPN FC that David Moyes is set to be appointed later yesterday.

The club dropped into the Premier League’s bottom three following a 4-1 defeat by Liverpool on Saturday and Everton’s victory against Watford and sources told ESPN FC following that game that Bilic was expected to be fired.

West Ham have only won two of their 11 Premier League games so far this season, despite making significant additions over the summer including Joe Hart, Pablo Zabaleta, Marko Arnautovic and Javier Hernandez.

In a statement on their official website, they said: “West Ham United can confirm that Slaven Bilic has today left his position with the club.

“The chairmen and board of West Ham United would like to place on record their thanks and gratitude to Slaven and his team for their services over the past two-and-a-half years, but believe a change is now necessary in order for the club to move forward positively and in line with their ambition.

“West Ham United can confirm that Bilic’s coaching assistants Nikola Jurcevic, Edin Terzic, Julian Dicks and Miljenko Rak have also left the club with immediate effect.

“The club’s search for a new manager to take West Ham United forward is underway and an announcement regarding Bilic’s successor is expected to be made over the coming days.”

Joint chairmen David Sullivan and David Gold said they had made the decision to dismiss Bilic “with disappointment and heavy hearts,” writing on the club’s official website: “During the summer, the board invested heavily signing the players Slaven believed would complete the squad he needed to push the club back towards the level we had reached in his first season, and we believe we have the players capable of doing that.”

Bilic, who was appointed in June 2015, led the club to a seventh place finish in the Premier League during his first season in charge and 11th last season.