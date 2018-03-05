West Ham Fans Want Gold To Go

David Gold

West Ham fans told co-chairman, David Gold, to leave the club in an angry confrontation following the 4-1 defeat by Swansea City at the Liberty Stadium.

Gold stopped his car to speak with travelling fans and tensions threatened to boil over following the club’s latest setback.

A video of the exchange, circulated via social media, showed Gold next to his Rolls Royce asking furious supporters to calm down.

“I’m 82 years old,” Gold said, and after getting out of his car, he added: “You don’t understand. I’m hurting as much as you. I know it’s terrible.”

But furious fans hurled abuse at the veteran co-chairman, who said he had left the game early for “security reasons,” and urged him to leave the club.