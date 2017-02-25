Wereko Brobby Begs For Position

Charles Wereko-Brobby

After running down Nana Akufo-Addo, then New Patriotic Party (NPP) flag bearer for the 2016 elections, a former Chief Executive Officer of the Volta River Authority (VRA) Charles Wereko-Brobby, is now craving for a position in the new administration.

Dr Wereko-Brobby said he’s ready and willing to serve, should he be appointed by President Akufo-Addo.

According to the tough-talking politician, although he feels he has outgrown a ministerial position, he would consider other critical roles directed by the president.

Speaking on Starr Chat Wednesday, Tarzan, as he is popularly known, urged Ghanaians to avoid stampeding the president in his appointments. “I believe I have contributed my part to the development of this country,” he underscored.

“I have served under every conceivable government since the 4th Republic, and I gave off my best in all the cases as an engineer. I was the one who introduced the gas cylinder in this country and also started the rural electrification project with Ato Ahwoi. As an engineer, I have given my best to my country and I have lived a fulfilled life,” he said.

He continued, “I don’t think I want to be a minister now; I am beyond that. I have served in different positions, so I think others must be given the opportunity to also play their part but I am willing to serve in other roles. I will say I am ready to serve.”

Dr Wereko-Brobby and other disgruntled members of the NPP like Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe, virtually wrote off Nana Akufo-Addo as becoming president by constantly attacking his leadership of the party in the media as if they were on the pay roll of the NDC.

With the table now turning, Wereko-Brobby, who at a point regretted his association with the NPP claiming to be a CPP sympathiser, is now looking for an appointment under Akufo-Addo’s presidency.

Charles Wereko Brobby also revealed that he was not religious, saying the structures of organised religions are too rigid.

According to him, he was raised religious in the Catholic Church, but has since left since he’s not comfortable with the church claiming that it is the only way to God.

“You can serve God in many ways. We were hoodwinked into believing that ‘Nyankopon’ was some alien being. In fact, as a Catholic, you were made to believe there was only one Christian path to God. If you were not a Catholic you were not considered,” he told Bola, host of the programme.

“My point of departure was when I asked the priest, “So what happens to my grandmother who didn’t know any Christianity before the white man came? Do they also go to hell? And he said ‘yes.’ I said I don’t think I want to be part of this.”

Wereko Brobbey also said he was an altar boy for ten years, but that he only did that because he wanted to get some wine – and that was the only way he could have access to it back then.

He added, “I am comfortable with people having faith but I do not want to subscribe to any faith because at the end of the day it’s all about the triumph of good over evil.”